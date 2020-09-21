Nicholls announces members of Task Force for Streets and Buildings Renaming Initiative

Nicholls State University began taking the steps over the summer to rename certain streets and two buildings on their campus. Today, they have announced the creation of a task force that will lead these efforts.

The task force includes students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. It is charged with recommending street and building names that have significant meaning and impact to Nicholls State University and the Bayou Region, as well as embody our institution’s values. The task force will recommend names for campus streets and the buildings that house the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and the College of Sciences and Technology.

In a release to students, faculty and staff, President Jay Clune said, “Diversity and inclusion are key components of the university’s mission. As we embark upon this effort, we are mindful of the mission, vision and values of our institution. Our efforts in these areas will cultivate a vibrant, inclusive learning, living and working environment on campus.At Nicholls, the seven core values for the university are: civic responsibility, diversity, excellence, integrity, leadership, respectfulness and responsibility. We cannot achieve one without the other, and we will not waiver from them.”

The task force members are as follows:

Students Tamera Castle Tyler Legnon Aarati Pant Shepard Theriot



Staff Lynn Kunkel Elizabeth McCurry Raymond Peters Kathryn Waggenspack

Faculty Dr. Shaniece Bickham Farren Clark Chef Donald Kasten Dr. Alyson Theriot

Alumni Dr. Allayne Barrilleaux Dr. Kevin George Henry Lafont Katherine Mabile

Community Jeremy Becker (non-voting member) Renee Brinkley Timothy Bush Matt Gresham Dr. O. Cleveland Hill Marguerite Knight.



The task force will provide updates throughout the process, and we will ask the entire campus community for feedback along the way. For more information, visit www.nicholls.edu/diversity.