Nicholls announces Virtual Degree-Conferral Ceremonies, Return to Campus Plan

Nicholls State University President Dr. Jay Clune sent an email to students, facility and staff last night outlining their phased plan to return to campus safely. He also set the date for virtual degree-conferral ceremonies.

His full letter can be read below:

Dear Colonels Family,

Thank you for being so patient, understanding, and committed through these difficult trials brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is often said “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” That is an understatement.

You are dearly missed. I sit in an empty presidential suite, with a real dog at my feet and a cardboard cutout (of the same dog) sitting behind me. However, Nicholls State University remains open and operational in the virtual world. We have been busy building the Nicholls Virtual Campus to ensure we can continue to carry out our educational mission, no matter what contagion or storm should come. I know you have questions about what will happen in the near term and beyond. So here is what we know.

To our employees, we will return to campus, but in phases, and in compliance with Governor Edwards’ decrees.

Phase 1 (May 4) – Return of maintenance and grounds staff to prepare campus for reentry.

Phase 2 (May 18) – Return of housekeeping staff to prepare buildings for reentry.

Phase 3 (May 26) – Administrative area supervisors will work with their respective Vice President to determine staffing levels for individual departments. We will employ hybrid work environments that use on-campus and telework options to continue safe practices and support an efficient delivery of mission critical tasks. During this phase, we will also invite faculty back to campus to prepare for Summer School and/or resume research.

Phase 4 (June 1) – Summer School begins.

As we wrap up the Spring 2020 semester, we remain ready to assist all students and employees. On that note, students needing assistance with ProctorU fees should seek assistance through the emergency fund HERE.

To our graduating seniors, you have my empathy and admiration. We will celebrate your accomplishments with a full commencement ceremony when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we will host virtual degree-conferral ceremonies on Saturday, May 16. We will confer degrees and recognize our honor graduates at the following scheduled times.

College of Business Administration……………………….9 a.m.

College of Education and Behavioral Sciences………10 a.m.

College of Liberal Arts…………………………………………..11 a.m.

College of Nursing………………………………………………..1:30 p.m.

College of Sciences and Technology……………………..2:30 p.m.

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute…………………………3:30 p.m.

During that day, we encourage as many of you as possible to tune in, post pictures or videos in your cap and gown on the university’s social media platforms, and offer messages of congratulations to friends as well.

Nicholls is and will continue to be the intellectual, economic and cultural heart of the Bayou Region. We have always been resilient and determined, and I know this situation is no different. Our can-do attitude will ensure that we succeed in the coming days, months and years, because we are #NichollsStrong.

With Colonel Pride, Jay Clune, President