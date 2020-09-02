Nicholls Athletics hosting Hurricane Laura supply drive

From Nicholls State University Athletics:

Nicholls Athletics will be hosting a Hurricane Laura supply drive in an effort to help the McNeese faculty, staff, students and the surrounding Lake Charles area. The [above] items are needed! Any amount helps!

The drive will begin today, September 2nd and end this Saturday, September 5th. Please drop off all items under Guidry Stadium, on the visitor side, closest to Barker Hall.

Together we are #SouthlandStrong! #geauxpokes #geauxcolonels