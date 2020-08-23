Nicholls Cancels Classes and Closes Campus For the Next Week

Nicholls State University is canceling classes for the entire week due to the approach of potential Hurricanes Laura and Marco, and closing the university for faculty and staff from Monday through Wednesday, with employees advised to stand by for further information on the remainder of the week.

The Nicholls State University Emergency Preparedness Committee has initiated a Phase III alert as the National Weather Service places the Bayou Region under a Hurricane Watch. Marco is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane, with Laura’s expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms are likely to bring heavy rain and winds to the Bayou Region.

Although students are not being evacuated from campus, residence hall students with the ability to return home are encouraged to leave immediately to avoid driving in inclement weather. Students who cannot return home may remain in the residence halls and will shelter in place. Food service for all on-campus residents will continue, and residence hall staff will notify students of any service changes.

The Committee initiated the alert in accordance with the university’s Hurricane Emergency Plan, posted at nicholls.edu/hurricane. A Phase III alert is issued when storms in the Gulf of Mexico are projected to make landfall around South Louisiana and the NWS places south Louisiana under a Hurricane warning. The University Emergency Preparedness Committee will now track path, speed and projected storm surge of the storms and initiate any further changes.

All Nicholls departments will refer to the Hurricane Emergency Plan and begin enacting internal Phase III storm preparations at this time. Supervisors should designate one employee to secure all office spaces by 5 p.m. on Sunday ahead of the closure, including picking up any computers off the floor as well as unplugging and covering them. Please note we do not advise unplugging your office telephone. The community will be notified if Phase IV storm preparations are implemented.

Preparing for weather events like hurricanes are stressful times under normal circumstances much less during a pandemic. Please be weather aware and make necessary preparations as soon as possible, but remember to remain vigilant in your efforts to mask up and stay healthy.

Please be safe, and continue to monitor your email, the Nicholls website and social media channels for any updates.