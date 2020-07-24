Nicholls football program ranks third in Southland Conference preseason poll

The Southland Conference office announced on Wednesday that Nicholls State University’s football program has placed third in the 2020 Southland Preseason Poll.

The Colonels picked up their third place ranking from six first-place votes and 169 total points in the voting process. The University of Central Arkansas took the first place spot, while Sam Houston State University came in second.

Teams receive points based on their ranking in each vote. First-place votes are worth 10 points, down to tenth-place votes, which are worth one point. Preseason poll voters comprise each SLC football team’s head coach and sports information director.

Last season, the Colonels claimed their second consecutive SLC Championship title after defeating rival Southeastern Louisiana University 28-27 in the annual River Bell Classic to finish the regular season with an 8-4 overall record.

The team made it to the second round of the FCS playoffs, marking its third-straight playoff appearance, where it fell 37-13 to FCS Champion North Dakota State.

The Colonels are set to kick off their 2020 campaign against Northwestern State University in Natchitoches on Sept. 12. The team’s original season opener, a home matchup against Mississippi Valley State University, was cancelled after the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced it would be postponing all fall athletic activities due to concerns over COVID-19.