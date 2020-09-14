Nicholls named Top Public Regional University in Louisiana for Third Straight Year by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report has named Nicholls State University as the top public regional university in Louisiana for the third year in a row.

U.S. News & World Report released their 2021 rankings on Monday, and Nicholls ranks 35th among top public regional universities in the South. Nicholls is also ranked as the 80th best southern regional university, including private schools – second best in the state. These rankings are an improvement for the second year in a row. Last year, Nicholls ranked 38th and 84th, respectively.

“I am pleased to see continued improvement among the rankings in the U.S. News & World Report College Rankings. Their formula places an emphasis on the education, retention and graduation of students, and so do we,” said Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “While these rankings do not define us, they are a public assessment of our improvement as an institution and impact on the Bayou Region.”

U.S. News & World Report defines a regional university as one that offers many undergraduate degrees, some master’s degrees but few doctoral programs. A public university is one that operates under the supervision of a state government and is funded in part by tax dollars.

To calculate each school’s ranking, U.S. News & World Report studied graduation rates, retention rates, social mobility, academic reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving rate. This year, that calculation also measured student debt and increased the weight of scores factoring student outcomes.

After the data is analyzed, each school is then broken up into national universities and regional universities, and the top 75 percent in each category is published.

For the second year in a row, Nicholls has also ranked among the top southern regional universities in the South for social mobility. This year, Nicholls ranked No. 104. Social mobility is calculated by comparing each university’s Pell Grant recipient graduation rates with the graduation rates of their peers.

