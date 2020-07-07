Nicholls Named Top Sales Program by Business Magazine

Sales Education Foundation has named the Nicholls State University sales program one of the best in North America.

The 2020 SEF Annual Magazine listed Nicholls as one of the top universities for professional sales education. In the issue, the SEF recognizes the specialization and sales lab as two key factors of the program, as well as their 95 percent job placement rate.

“Recognition such as this is validation because it shows that even though we are one of the smallest programs on the list, that we are just as successful as larger schools in transforming the lives of our students,” said Laura Valenti, faculty sales advisor and assistant professor of marketing. “I am continuously impressed by the passion and ingenuity of our students. They are the true rock stars.”

The College of Business Administration includes a state-of-the-art sales lab located in Powell Hall and every spring hosts the Bayou Sales Challenge, which attracts schools from all over the Southeast. The Nicholls competitive sales team has developed a reputation for success in competitions across the U.S. going against larger universities.

Nicholls is one of five schools in Louisiana to make the list, including LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University, Xavier University of Louisiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The nonprofit SEF has focused on advancing sales education for more than a decade by partnering with educational institutions to provide funding and aid research. They have published their magazine every year since 2007.

For more information on the College of Business Administration, visit www.nicholls.edu/business.