Nicholls postpones commencement a second time

From Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State University President:

Dear Nicholls Community,

It remains my wish to bring together our spring and summer graduates to celebrate their accomplishments, but as our state and nation grapples with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, we are realizing that an in-person, indoor commencement ceremony is not feasible at this time. I must regretfully postpone commencement a second time.

When I announced the current August dates, I anticipated our state improving and moving into Phase 3 by then. Instead, our state is experiencing a troubling resurgence of infections, including many here in the Bayou Region.

That increase in cases has also brought on new restrictions. Gov. John Bel Edwards decreased the number of people allowed at an indoor event to no more than 50, which prevents us from holding a commencement ceremony in Stopher Gymnasium. We explored holding the event outside in Guidry Stadium, but South Louisiana’s extreme heat and humidity – in addition to the threat of the virus – prevents us from doing so safely. In a recent survey, more than two-thirds of our spring and summer graduates indicated they would attend a commencement ceremony held this November. Our hope is that we can hold commencement then. To our graduates and their families, it pains me to make this decision. Until that time we can come together and celebrate safety, stay safe, #maskup and Geaux Colonels. Dr. Jay Clune

Nicholls President

Photo courtesy of Nicholls State University social media.