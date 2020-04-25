Nicholls prepares for a return to campus, tentatively on May 4

In an email last night, Nicholls State University President Jay Clune announced the school’s plan to start a return to campus beginning on May 4.

“We have circled May 4 as the date to have extraordinary health and safety measures in place to mitigate risk for those returning to campus,” stated the email.

It continued, “This week has been one of progress. For employees who can work from home, we completed a new, detailed Teleworking Policy, which will be released shortly. We sent information on pending refunds for pre-paid housing and dining to our residential students forced to check out of campus housing by COVID-19. For all students impacted by the virus, we received further federal guidance for the distribution of CARES Act stimulus dollars to go toward expenses incurred due to the coronavirus. Those payments will be dispersed shortly. This will get much-needed relief in the hands of our students.”

As Nicholls prepares for the return to campus, the school recognizes that changes will need to be made in order to ensure the safety of all those as they return.

Employees who can telework will continue to do so in some capacity, perhaps on a rotational basis, to keep office staffing down. Employees who cannot telework will:

• be assigned PPE.

• be required to wear a mask indoors or in the presence of others.

• wear bracelets indicating they have had their temperature checked prior to entry.





• use sanitizing wipes as directed.

“Our priority must be safety, with the second being continuation of our mission to educate and graduate students,” stated Dr. Clune.