Nicholls President, family test positive for COVID-19

Nicholls State University released a note from Dr. Jay Clune today on social media that confirmed his positive Coronavirus test, along with his wife Allison and daughter Caroline.

He did note that Boots Clune, the family dog and popular campus pup, is feeling fine.

We wish Dr. Clune and his family the best in their recovery!

The note reads:

Good afternoon, Nicholls family!

Allison, Caroline and I have all tested positive for COVID-19. We are exhibiting mild symptoms, but are otherwise feeling well. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us with concern. The warmth of the Nicholls family and the Bayou Region is what makes us feel at home.

For the next two weeks, we will self isolate here at home to not spread the virus. Please wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.