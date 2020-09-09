Nicholls reports second COVID-19 cluster, stemming from Labor Day gathering

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff this evening, Nicholls State University President Jay Clune shared another group of students has been quarantined after a Labor Day gathering.

The email read, in full:

Last week, I reported that an off-campus cluster of students had tested positive for COVID-19 and that they had quarantined. The isolation period for those students has ended and they have returned to campus and their classes.

Our administration has identified another possible cluster. An off-campus gathering over Labor Day weekend has led to six students testing positive for the virus. In addition, we have advised an additional 21 students to get tested and quarantine, in accordance with CDC and LDH guidelines.

We are continuing contact tracing and monitoring to make sure that we are mitigating any spread of the virus. If you or anyone you know has tested positive, please visit www.nicholls.edu/covid-19/.

We must stay vigilant in our efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Staying socially safe doesn’t just protect you. It protects other students, faculty and staff, and our families. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Limit the number of people you hang out with.

Be smart. Stay safe. And Geaux Colonels.