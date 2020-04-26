Nicholls, SBDC to Host Virtual Pitch Competition

The Small Business Development Center at Nicholls State University will host a Virtual Pitch Competition next month to help Bayou Region businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SBDC has partnered with Chevron and the Nicholls College of Business Administration to host the event.

“Our local small businesses are facing unprecedented economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Jimmy Nguyen, SBDC assistant director. “We know that they’re struggling and we’re here to help.”

Contestants will submit business plans outlining how the spread of the novel coronavirus has affected their company and how they will use the money. Nguyen says judges will look for an organization with a proper business structure in place and a plan to use the money in a way that stabilizes or further strengthens the company.

A panel of SBDC consultants will choose eight winners to receive $5,000.

Businesses must be from Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary or Assumption parishes.

Send submissions to jimmy.nguyen@nicholls.edu. The deadline to submit is May 8 and winners will be announced May 15.