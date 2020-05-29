Nicholls State University Announces Dates for In-Person Spring Commencement

Nicholls State University is excited to announce the 106th Commencement Ceremony for Spring and Summer graduates will be held August 7-9 in Stopher Gymnasium.

“This graduating class will always have my admiration,” said Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “They were robbed of their final days on campus by an unprecedented pandemic, but they persevered. They deserve to walk across the stage and celebrate this accomplishment with their friends, family and classmates.”