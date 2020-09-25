“The Art of the Lockdown”: Nicholls presents new art gallery of pandemic projects

More than 20 Nicholls Art students are showing off the work they did at home during the pandemic in an exhibit now on display.

“The Art of the Lockdown,” featuring more than 50 pieces, will run in the Nicholls Art Gallery until Oct. 2. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Featured works include sculptures, ceramics, photos, drawings, paintings and prints.

“Learning remotely and making artwork at home, whether in your bedroom or at the dining room table, was very challenging,” said Ross Janke, professor of printmaking and papermaking, and interim art department head. “These students rose to the challenge. They completed their work without access to printing presses, kilns, easels and welders. This show is a testament to their perseverance during the worst of the pandemic.”

The Zeta Alpha Zeta chapter of Kappa Pi and the Nicholls Art Club sponsored the exhibition.

Located in Talbot 111 to the left of the Mary and Al Danos Theater, the new space has a state-of-the-art LED lighting system and is a better environment to experience the artwork.

For more information contact Kait Arndt, exhibitions coordinator at kaitlin.arndt@nicholls.edu or 985-448-4597.