Thibodaux Regional Provides COVID-19 Testing for Nicholls Athletes

Thibodaux Regional Health System has teamed up with Nicholls State University Athletics to provide on-going COVID-19 testing for its student-athletes, coaches and staff. Thibodaux Regional performed over 250 initial tests in an effort to help the football, volleyball, cross-country and soccer teams begin practice in a safe manner.

“We realized we needed to secure testing after the NCAA mandate was released. We can’t thank Thibodaux Regional Health System enough for providing the COVID-19 test for each athlete required on such short notice,” said Tim Rebowe, Nicholls Head Football Coach. “Not only did Thibodaux Regional provide us with testing, but were able to deliver results in an expedited manner. We are so thankful for our partnership with them.”

“Thibodaux Regional and Nicholls Athletics has a long history of working together to keep student-athletes safe and well. Our Sports Medicine Center provides athletic training services and care to Nicholls student-athletes on a daily basis,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional. ”We are happy that we could provide this testing to help the athletes and coaches quickly and safely return to sporting activities.”