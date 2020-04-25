Three locals join Nicholls Women’s soccer

Nicholls State University head women’s soccer coach Danny Free completed his 2020 recruiting class on Friday. Eighteen women will join the Colonels next fall. Three are from the Terrebonne/Lafourche area: Koryn Barrett, Houma Christian School; Gabrielle Champagne, Terrebonne High School; and Kyla Manning, Central Lafourche High School.

“The Nicholls Soccer staff is extremely excited to officially announce our 2020 signing class, something we have been working very hard on for some time,” Free said in an interview with the Colonels. “This spring we were able to work with a very talented but small group of 13 returning players, and this group of new players will be walking into a program in which the current players know the standards and the direction we want to go in. Our current girls have laid a fantastic foundation for themselves and the classes to come to be successful.

“Knowing we would have a small squad this spring, our staff identified adding depth to our roster for the fall to help with our demanding game schedule and injuries while also adding depth and competitiveness to our roster. The group of players coming in — which includes four transfers — will bring a quality competitive edge to our environment this year. They all possess the character traits we want in our student-athletes on and off the field, and we are buzzing to see what they can achieve as a collective group this upcoming season.”

(photo by Misty Leigh McElroy, Nicholls State University)