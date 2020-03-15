No Emergency SNAP Options Currently Available

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has confirmed there is no option for emergency or disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as “food stamps”.

“At this time, there is no option for emergency/disaster SNAP,” said Heidi Rogers Kinchen, Public Information Officer, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. “A federal bill that includes emergency food assistance passed the House of Representatives early Saturday and is now pending in the Senate. DCFS is closely monitoring the bill’s progress and will provide updates as needed.”

(Information on that bill can be here here.)

In the meantime, if someone is not already a SNAP recipient and has a food need, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services encourages them to apply for benefits. There is no need to visit a DCFS office to apply. You can apply online or by mail/fax.

More information on how to apply can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP, by texting GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211, by emailing LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov, or by calling 1-888-524-3578 (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.).