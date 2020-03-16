NOLA Mayor places new restrictions on restaurants, bars amid Covid-19 crisis

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrelle has issued new guidelines to restaurants and bars in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, all full-service restaurants with seating capacities must cease operations at 9 p.m. daily. they will also work out seating capacity for social distancing. The goal is to reduce seating by 50 percent. This goes for bars as well.

Once the dining room closes, however, the restaurant may offer delivery services until normal closing time.

Quick-service or fast-casual restaurants can offer “drive-thru” which can be extended 24 hours if desired.

Bars and nightclubs will close at midnight daily. They must limit their capacity up to 50 percent. Last call will be at 11:15 p.m. Everyone must be out by midnight.

Hotel restaurants and bars must adhere to above operating times and capacity requirements.

Operators will post notice of no loitering, encouraging people to return home. There will be no waiting for seating. Text messaging will be used.

Tour groups will be limited to no more than seven guests at a time.