Non-Essential Businesses Allowed to Open in Terrebonne Parish Beginning Tomorrow

Parish President Gordon Dove announced today that non-essential businesses in Terrebonne Parish that are not included in the Governor’s orders, JBE 2020-30 and JBE 2020-33, may open for business beginning tomorrow, April 27, 2020 with fewer than 10 people inside the business at one time and social distancing is practiced within the business.

All non-essential business employees are required to wear mask or a face covering and the business is required to have hand sanitizer available at the entrance of the business.

Please visit TPCG’s website for a fact sheet, “Can My Business Be Open?” for more information.

The following businesses are NOT allowed to be open under the Governor’s orders, JBE 2020-30 and JBE 2020-33: casinos, video poker establishments, movie theaters, bars, bowling alleys, fitness centers and gyms, all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement park rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks and other similar businesses. All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.