Normal operations resumed at GeauxPass Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow

DOTD announced that normal operations resumed at the GeauxPass Customer Service Center on Monday, June 8, at 1 p.m.

Motorists can open and make changes to their accounts, as well as make payments on current accounts and violations, by calling customer service at 1-866-662-8987 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the GeauxPass website at http://www.geauxpass.com.

Operations at the LA 1 toll bridge will return to normal when water recedes to a safe level. In the meantime, drivers will be sent an invoice for the cost of the toll only.