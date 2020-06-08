Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Normal operations resumed at GeauxPass Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow

by
News

DOTD announced that normal operations resumed at the GeauxPass Customer Service Center on Monday, June 8, at 1 p.m.



 

Motorists can open and make changes to their accounts, as well as make payments on current accounts and violations, by calling customer service at 1-866-662-8987 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the GeauxPass website at http://www.geauxpass.com.

 

Operations at the LA 1 toll bridge will return to normal when water recedes to a safe level. In the meantime, drivers will be sent an invoice for the cost of the toll only.

by
Outdoors

by
News

by
News