‘Not all Heroes wear Capes’: TGMC’s Message to Everyone Fighting Against COVID-19

A new banner now overlooks Terrebonne General Medical Center’s campus.

“Not all heroes wear capes, Some wear scrubs,” reads the artwork draped over the twin spans in Downtown Houma.

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government partnered with TGMC to display the message.

The banner was hung to acknowledge everyone making a difference in the community’s fight against COVID-19. “Thank you to all who are making a difference,” it reads.