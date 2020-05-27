Number of new cases nearly doubles today; 443 new cases brings state total to 38,497

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 38,497. That’s 443 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,617 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/24 is 28,700. That’s 2,451 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 781 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 71.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 647 cases, 6 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 48 deaths, same since Friday.

Statewide, there are 798 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 100 are on ventilators. That’s 33 fewer patients than yesterday, and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 17,917 tests** have been completed by their lab and 329,730 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 347,647, which is 6,621 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 638 state tests, 46 more than yesterday; and 6,487 commercial tests, 136 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 460 state tests, same as than yesterday; and 6,170 commercial tests, 169 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.