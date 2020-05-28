Number of patients in hospitals continues to drop even as cases continue to rise

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 38,802. That’s 305 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,635 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/24 is 28,700. That’s 2,451 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 789 cases, 8 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 71.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 653 cases, 6 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 50. (The state is still reporting 48 deaths, same since Friday.)

Statewide, there are 761 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 100 are on ventilators. That’s 37 fewer patients than yesterday, and the same number of patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 18,363 tests** have been completed by their lab and 336,664 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 355,027, which is 7,380 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 640 state tests, 2 more than yesterday; and 6,619 commercial tests, 132 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 475 state tests, 15 more than yesterday; and 6,493 commercial tests, 323 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.