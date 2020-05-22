Number of patients in the hospital continues to decline; Total cases rises to 36,925 as testing ramps up

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 36,925. That’s 421 new cases in 24 hours.*

*The Department expects to see higher case counts in the coming days while ramping up testing in congregate settings.

The state is reporting 39 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,545 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 766 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 65.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 623 cases, 9 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 47 deaths, 2 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 867 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 104 are on ventilators. That’s 17 fewer patients than yesterday, and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 14,438 tests** have been completed by their lab and 297,370 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 311,808, which is 6,427 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 569 state tests, 12 more than yesterday; and 5,773 commercial tests, 83 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne testing numbers were not available. (The new LDH update isn’t showing any parishes after St. Landry, in alphabetical order.)

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.