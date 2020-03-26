Numbers continue to grow: Lafourche at 28 cases, Terrebonne at 21

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 2,305. That’s 510 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 21 cases, six more since yesterday. Lafourche Parish is reporting 28, 10 more than yesterday. There are no new deaths in either parish.

In total statewide, 2254 tests have been completed by the state lab and 15,775 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 6,578 tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 83 deaths.

53 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

Orleans Parish is up to 997 cases and 46 deaths. Jefferson follows that total with 458 cases and 12 deaths.