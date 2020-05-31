Numbers show 339 new cases today; only 14 are local cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 39,916. That’s 339 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 6 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,686 deaths.

The state is reporting 105 probable deaths as of 5/24. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/24 is 28,700. That’s 2,451 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 821 cases, 12 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 71.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 679 cases, 2 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 52 deaths, one more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 678 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 84 are on ventilators. That’s 4 more patients than yesterday, and the same number of patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 21,102 tests** have been completed by their lab and 354,007 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 375,109, which is 6,290 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 782 state tests, 64 more than yesterday; and 6,909 commercial tests, 125 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 677 state tests, 7 more than yesterday; and 6,865 commercial tests, 155 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.