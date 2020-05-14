NWS forecasting heavy rain; What does it looks like for your area?

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain potential for today into the evening tonight.

There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall late this morning into this evening. Heaviest rainfall expected this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Storms will begin to develop as early as mid to late morning with the greatest coverage of storms likely this afternoon. The heaviest rain will occur over southeast LA however, pockets of heavier rain are possible in other locations. Severe weather can not be ruled out, however, at this time they are only anticipating a few strong thunderstorms.