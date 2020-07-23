Ochsner Health Announces Community COVID-19 Testing in Houma on Friday

Ochsner Health has announced drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at the Houma -Terrebonne Civic Center, Friday, July 24, 2020, from 9AM to 4PM or until all test kits have been utilized. Testing is available to those age 10 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Community members will receive test results via MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:

• Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information • Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits • New patients can see a provider over video throughor via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For more information about Ochsner’s community testing resources, including a list of locations, please visit www.ochsner.org/testing.