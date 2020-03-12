Ochsner Health System confirms treatment of COVID-19 patient at Raceland campus

The Louisiana Office of Public Health has confirmed a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland.

In compliance with federal patient privacy regulations, they have been unable to make any further comments.

According to the Daily Iberian, Christina Stephens with the Governor’s Press Office said the Iberia Parish presumptive positive case involves a resident of Iberia Parish who is hospitalized in Lafourche Parish.

As The Times stated in a previous article here, the Louisiana Department of Health does NOT list Lafourche parish as a parish of residency for anyone with presumptive COVID-19. It is believed the patient is seeking treatment only in Lafourche. Read that full article here: http://www.houmatimes.com/news/lafourche-presumptive-covid-19-case-likely-not-a-resident-of-the-parish/