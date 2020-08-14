Ochsner offering COVID-19 testing in Cut Off on Tuesday

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

Ochsner Health will be offering COVID-19 testing at the Cut Off Youth Center on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Testing will be available to those 2 and older.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be available from 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. or until all 150 kits have been utilized.