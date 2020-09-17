Ochsner St. Anne Welcomes Katherine Ayo-Rayburn, MD, OB/GYN to Medical Staff

Ochsner St. Anne announced Katherine Ayo-Rayburn, MD, OB/GYN has joined the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Ayo-Rayburn earned her medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy, St. Maarten, and completed her residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Department of Obstetrics/Gynecology in Indianapolis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in basic sciences from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

As an OB/GYN, Dr. Ayo-Rayburn cares for conditions such as pregnancy, endometriosis, incontinence, ovarian cysts and menopause, just to name a few. She also specializes in gynecological surgery, including abdominal surgery, minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, and hysterectomy.

Dr. Ayo-Rayburn is a member of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Ayo-Rayburn will practice at multiple locations including St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, Ochsner Women’s Health Center in Raceland, and Ochsner Specialty Health Center in Cut Off, Louisiana. She is now accepting new patients. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit www.ochsner.org/info. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit Ochsner.org/schedule or call 985-537-3211.