Ochsner Virtual Wellness Center available at Fletcher

Students, faculty (full-time, part-time, and adjuncts), and staff now have access to Virtual Wellness Centers at Fletcher’s Schriever and Thibodaux campuses. Dependents of all those listed are also eligible to receive care.

Fletcher’s Virtual Wellness Centers provide a TytoCare health kit, with built-in training videos and guidance technology. TytoCare allows you to check your temperature, allows a physician to examine your heart and lungs (performed over your clothes), as well as examine your throat, ears, take a picture of your skin, monitor your blood pressure, or check your oxygen levels. The TytoCare device is sanitized before and after use and covers for attachments are provided.

Included with the benefits of a Virtual Wellness Center are Ochsner Anywhere Care virtual visits ($10 per visit, no insurance required). Using your phone, tablet, or computer, Anywhere Care lets you see a provider without leaving home for any of these conditions or symptoms: cough, cold, flu, sore throat, urinary tract infection, fever, pinkeye, rash, allergies, sinus problems, stomachache. No appointments are needed, and virtual visits are available 24/7. Visit https://www.ochsner.org/ochsner-anywhere-care for more information.

“We are pleased to provide the Virtual Wellness Centers and related telehealth services for the Fletcher community,” commented Dr. Mark McLean, Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration at Fletcher. “The availability of on-site and 24×7 telehealth increases access to healthcare when it is needed most and provides access to healthcare while feeling ill from the comfort of home.”