Office of Behavioral Health offers free counseling services through hotline

Recognizing the strong emotions and associated stress many people are feeling with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health has established a hotline to help Louisianans cope.

The Keep Calm Through COVID crisis phone line provides trained, compassionate counselors to support Louisianans through this difficult time. Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with information and service coordination, linking callers to mental health and substance abuse counseling services. This service is available to the public at no charge.

“We are all learning so much about this virus each day and we have made significant changes to our day-to-day lives to prevent the spread of the illness. The threat of COVID-19 and so many changes to our normal routines can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety,” said Karen Stubbs, assistant secretary of the Office of Behavioral Health. “These are normal feelings and it’s important for each individual who is having a hard time with these emotions to reach out for help. The Keep Calm Through COVID hotline is available to help.”

Call the Keep Calm Through COVID hotline at 1-866-310-7977 at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

