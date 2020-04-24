Officials release Details of Regional Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Government and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government officials have released more details on the regional drive-through COVID-19 testing site that will open Monday at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range Facility, 3451 La. Highway 182 in Raceland

There will be a soft opening on Monday, April 27, for those 65 years of age and older, first responders and healthcare workers.





Starting on Tuesday, April 28, the site will be open to those 18 years of age and older.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., seven days a week.

Requirements are:

You must have a valid Louisiana ID or driver’s license.

You must remain in your vehicle.

No appointment necessary.

No pets allowed.

Individuals will also have to perform a nasal swab test on themselves. Instructions for the test will be administered and monitored on site.

Insurance is not required.

Both government entities will be staffing the facility and assisting with registration.

“We’re not checking symptoms or fever,” Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said. “You can just go through if you think you’ve been exposed or you’d like to get tested.”

Mary Ditch contributed to this story.