Our Local Culture of Health: Dr. Riggins answers your questions about COVID-19

Nicholls State University will be hosting the third webinar in their 10 part series this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. as a part of their virtual campus.

As continuing education has moved into the virtual world, Nicholls has evolved to hosting webinars so the public can stay informed.

Today’s webinar is titled “COVID-19 in our Local Culture of Health” and will be presented by Dr. Chip Riggins, Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 3 Medical Director. Dr. Riggins will be discussing the importance of social distancing and staying home. Local public officials, including the Governor, have been very vocal about our doing a poor job staying home. It is critical that we listen in order to flatten the curve. Dr. Riggins will explain how the virus is spread, and dispel rumors that are circulating.

Dr. Riggins received his Medical degree from the Louisiana State University at Shreveport and his Masters degree in Public Health from Tulane School of Public Health in New Orleans. He is Board certified in Family Practice, Public Health and General Preventive Medicine. He is also a Fellow of both the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Preventive Medicine. Dr. Riggins is also a retired Air Force Colonel.

As a Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician, Dr. Riggins’ experience includes 30 years of state, regional and local health authority experience. Currently Dr. Riggins serves as Regional Medical Director for the bayou and river areas of the Region 3 Office of Public Health overseeing OPH programs and Parish Health Units, while representing the State Health Officer and Assistant Secretary across the 7-Parish region.

You can register for the webinar and find more information here: https://www.nicholls.edu/continuing-ed/webinar/.

The webinar series can be viewed in its entirety on the Nicholls YouTube channel.

Part one of the series was “Triple Whammy: How will the economy adjust to COVID-19, Low Oil Prices and a Recession?” which was geared towards business owners and the general public. The second webinar was “Navigating TOPS changes during COVID-19” which was focused on graduating seniors, current students and their families.

Next week, once students return from Spring Break, part four will be “Netiquette” with Mary Chauvin and Melanie Boudreaux. They will be explaining the etiquette of the web, and exploring topics such as telephone calls, text messages, and video conferencing. Future webinars include topics such as finance and investing, and a discussion on the Google suite of products.