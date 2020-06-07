Outer rainbands of Cristobal reach the Gulf Coast

The 10pm update brings us no changes to previous forecasts. Tropical Storm Cristobal is better organized, however not any stronger. It should make landfall in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes late Sunday afternoon.

We are still under a storm surge warning and a tropical storm warning.

From the NHC:

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 90.2 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will be near the northern Gulf of Mexico

coast on Sunday. Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into

Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast until landfall occurs on the northern Gulf coast. Weakening will begin once Cristobal moves

inland late Sunday and Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure based on surface observations and data from the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 993 mb (29.33 inches).