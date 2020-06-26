Over 1,300 new cases reported statewide today; hospitalizations rises again

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 54,769. That’s 1,354 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,077 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/21. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/21 is 39,792. That’s 2,775 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,071 cases, 7 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 85.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 931 cases, 47 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 60.

Statewide, there are 700 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 73 are on ventilators. That’s 47 more patients than yesterday, and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 33,319 tests** have been completed by their lab and 644,687 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 678,006, which is 17,341 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 842 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 12,266 commercial tests, 244 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 703 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 12,410 commercial tests, 324 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.