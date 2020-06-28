Over 1400 new cases added this weekend; Terrebonne adds 57 to total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 56,236. That’s 1,467 more cases than Friday. (Due to a planned server outage, no numbers were reported yesterday.)

The vast majority of today’s reported cases (96%) are associated with community spread, rather than congregate settings. 43 percent of today’s reported cases are among people 29 years old or younger.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,086 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/21. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/21 is 39,792. That’s 2,775 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,097 cases, 26 more than Friday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 86.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 988 cases, 57 more than Friday. The state is reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 61.

Statewide, there are 715 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 76 are on ventilators. That’s 15 more patients than Friday, and 3 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 34,854 tests** have been completed by their lab and 661,257 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 696,111, which is 18,105 more tests than yesterday’s report. That means our statewide % positivity on these results is 8.1%.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 843 state tests, 3 more than Friday; and 12,696 commercial tests, 430 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 703 state tests, same since Friday; and 12,867 commercial tests, 457 more than Friday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.