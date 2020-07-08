Over 1,800 new cases reported; hospitalizations drop for the first time in two weeks

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 70,151. That’s 1,888 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,231 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/30 is 43,026. That’s 801 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,386 cases, 47 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 90.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,372 cases, 63 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 63 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,022 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 105 are on ventilators. That’s 3 fewer patients than yesterday, and 4 fewer patients on vents. This is the first decline in cases since June 25.

The state lab is reporting 40,093 tests** have been completed by their lab and 825,644 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 865,737, which is 18,139 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 858 state tests, same as yesterday; and 15,652 commercial tests, 320 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 709 state tests, same as yesterday; and 16,273 commercial tests, 354 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.