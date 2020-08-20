Over 900 new cases added to statewide total today; hospitalizations decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 140,821. That’s 918 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 28 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,496 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/19/20 is 118,120. That’s 14,608 new presumed recovered since 8/12/20. The state is reporting 141 probable deaths as of 8/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,061 cases, 17 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 107.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,258 cases, 19 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 90 deaths, same since the weekend.

Statewide, there are 1,087 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 178 are on ventilators. That’s 73 fewer patients than yesterday and 3 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,719,034, which is 14,060 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 30,420 tests, 260 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 31,604 tests, 332 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.