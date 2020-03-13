Parish President Dove Issues Executive Order on COVID-19

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has issued an executive order on COVID-19.

The order is a declaration of Public Health Emergency. It is necessary to allow state and local agencies to thoroughly prepare for any eventuality related to public health and deploy additional resources to assist the parish. It also addresses efforts to prevent price gouging as well as limits international travel for parish employees.

This is done for the safety and the wellbeing of all citizens of Terrebonne Parish. This is proactive on the part of the Parish. Executive orders such as this one are issued for all emergencies, such as hurricanes or even our last snow day.

Parish officials encourage citizens to take the following proactive steps to protect the health of themselves and those around them:

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Cover your cough.

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact, within six feet.

The declaration can be read in its entirety here: DOC031320-001.