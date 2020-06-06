Patients in hospitals drops below 600; State cases rise by 497 to total 42,989

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 42,486. That’s 497 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,814 deaths.

The state is reporting 111 probable deaths as of 5/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/30 is 31,728. That’s 3,028 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 896 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 74.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 738 cases, 14 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 55 deaths, same as Wednesday.

Statewide, there are 582 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 77 are on ventilators. That’s 22 fewer patients than yesterday, but 2 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 24,564 tests** have been completed by their lab and 403,505 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 428,069, which is 7,283 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 793 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 8,068 commercial tests, 128 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, same as Thursday; and 8,257 commercial tests, 252 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.