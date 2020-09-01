Petition filed to recall Governor John Bel Edwards

Two Eunice men are attempting to vote Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards out of office.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, Lee Joseph Vidrine and Michael Lyn Vidrine, of Eunice, Louisiana, have filed a petition seeking to recall the two-term governor.

The petition needs to get 20 percent of the state population, or just over 600,000 signatures, to force a recall election, state officials have said. They have 180 days to collect the signatures.