Phase 3 Order Adjusted to Extend Alcohol Sales By One Hour

Following discussions with restaurant and hospitality industry leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards today altered his Phase 3 order to allow the on premises sale and consumption of alcohol until 11 p.m. at restaurants, casinos and bars in parishes that are eligible to opt in to reopen bars. However, all bars must still close by 11 p.m.

The Governor’s order previously ended the sale or service of alcohol for on-site consumption at 10 p.m. as part of mitigation measures recommended by the White House and designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state. While bars remain closed for on-site consumption in some areas, in parishes with lower incidence of COVID, local government may opt in to open their bars. Four parishes that are eligible have opted in so far: Acadia, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry and Plaquemines.

“I had a productive discussion this week with several restauranteurs and the Louisiana Restaurant Association and agreed that allowing the sale and service of alcohol until 11 p.m. for on premises consumption was a meaningful change we could make to the Phase 3 order to benefit restaurants that may have later service. To be consistent, my updated order will allow casinos and bars in parishes where they are allowed to be open to also serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m. However, opened bars will still be required to close at 11 p.m.,” Gov. Edwards said. “Limiting hours for alcohol consumption is designed to reduce the amount of higher risk behavior in the community. This change has been implemented in several states, including Colorado, and has also been recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”

Click here to read the new order.