Philip Martin Addresses Specific Questions Regarding TPSD
Superintendent Philip Martin posted a letter to social media this evening, answering several questions that had been left unclear.
GRADUATION: As of this time, graduations are continuing as scheduled.
SCHOOL EVENTS: There will be no school activities between now and Monday April 13. This includes the ACT, practices, rehearsals, or any other gathering. As of now, all events currently scheduled after April 13 are still scheduled.
MAKE UP TIME: The Governor has waived minimum instructional time as required by law. As a result, the next 4 weeks there will be no school. The week after that (April 13 – 17) was scheduled Easter Break, making 5 weeks of school students would miss. Depending upon the course this virus takes, and should health concerns allow, we will have to consider returning to school on Monday April 13. However, that decision has not yet been made.
Please refer to the TPSD website (www.tpsd.org) and district Facebook page for updates.