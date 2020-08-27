PHOTOS: Local images of water rising in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Our area is still under a storm surge warning as bands from Laura still sweep ashore. At first light, we are seeing images coming in, showing where the waters are around Terrebonne and Lafourche, outside of the floodgates.

Lafourche:

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson shared these images with the following caption: Update from South of the flood gates in Golden Meadow. La 1 remains closed.

Port Fourchon shared their morning update on flooding, saying: While Port Fourchon itself has fared well, only experiencing fairly minor winds and rain with no flooding so far, the portion of unelevated roadway between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville has been inundated with storm waters overtopping the low-lying roadway. LA 1 south of the Golden Meadow Lock remains closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to the ongoing flooding immediately south of the lock.