Port Fourchon entered Recovery Phase at first light

The following is from the GLPC. This will be their final Cristobal update:

Port Fourchon entered the Recovery Phase at first light this morning, with port personnel assessing the area roadways, utility infrastructure, and facilities while clearing debris along the route to the port. We are happy to report the ALL CLEAR for tenants and/or employees to get back to business in Port Fourchon.

Port Fourchon is ending all GLPC Storm Phases for Tropical Storm Cristobal and returning to normal operations. This will be our final update.

LA 1 below the Golden Meadow Lock is now open to vehicular traffic, and roadways are clearto and within Port Fourchon. LA 1 to Grand Isle may still have limited access. Please use caution when traveling recently cleared roadways, especially in low-lying areas that may still have some tide-related debris.

Marine traffic is clear to resume normal operations in and out of Port Fourchon.

Thank you for staying informed with us through this weather event. As always, GLPC will continue to keep you updated with any weather-related issues affecting Port Fourchon and the South Lafourche Airport.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

With the end of this storm, the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina has been deactivated and is being closed. All vessels in the marina must be cleared per ordinance guidelines.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

