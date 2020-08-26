Port Fourchon enters Storm Phase 5, Storm in Port for Laura

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase 5, which is Storm in Port. This means that a tropical storm or hurricane will make landfall within 24 hours.

Rising water levels and tropical force winds are beginning to be felt at Port Fourchon.

Conditions have worsened on LA Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville as storm waters are overtopping areas of low-lying roadway. Officials have determined that the section of LA 1 south of the Golden Meadow Lock will need to be closed to vehicular traffic effective immediately.

GLPC Harbor Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are on scene and will continue to monitor water levels and roadway conditions and will send out updates as they become available.

You are encouraged to remain inside shelter and stay alert as we expect to receive more severe weather within the next several hours.

Lafourche Parish remains under a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

After the storms have passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall/flash flooding will be possible if any bands result in prolonged heavy rainfall over one area Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Heavy rainfall/flash flooding will be possible if any bands result in prolonged heavy rainfall over one area Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Storm surge of 4-6 feet possible. Moderate to major coastal flooding. Dangerous marine conditions expected throughout the week.

Moderate to major coastal flooding. Dangerous marine conditions expected throughout the week. WINDS : Strong/gusty winds and a few short-lived/fast-moving tornadoes will also be possible in any bands, but most sustained tropical force winds are predicted to the west of Port Fourchon.

: Strong/gusty winds and a few short-lived/fast-moving tornadoes will also be possible in any bands, but most sustained tropical force winds are predicted to the west of Port Fourchon. ROADWAYS: No closures in effect at this time, but a checkpoint manned by law enforcement has been put in place to monitor traffic and road conditions below the lock. Expect LA 1 to be closed to all vehicles south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow once water levels overtop the roadway and impact safety.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/25/2020 @ 4:00 PM):

TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect

in effect STORM SURGE WARNING in effect

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related iss