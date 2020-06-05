Port Fourchon enters Storm Phase III, Recommended Evacuation

The following press release was sent by the Greater Lafourche Port Commission:

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase III, which is Recommended Evacuation. This means that tropical force winds are expected to be in Port Fourchon within 50 hours or less.

Non-essential personnel should evacuate the port. Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted once Phase III has been activated; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Impacts are still anticipated to be heavy rain and elevated tide levels.

NOTE: Lafourche Parish officials have issued a voluntary evacuation; however, the Port Commission recommends that Port Fourchon tenants evacuate due to anticipated overtopping of LA 1 below the floodgates. Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic, but this will transition to road closure if tides rise and overtop the roadway between Golden Meadow and Leeville.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police will be monitoring the condition of the roadway, and the Port Commission will send out updates as they become available.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Potential for heavy rainfall up to 10 inches of rain, especially over the weekend into early next week.

Potential for heavy rainfall up to 10 inches of rain, especially over the weekend into early next week. TIDES: Higher than normal tides and mild to moderate coastal flooding possible, with dangerous marine conditions expected Saturday into early next week.

Higher than normal tides and mild to moderate coastal flooding possible, with dangerous marine conditions expected Saturday into early next week. WINDS : Tropical storm force winds expected sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday.

: Tropical storm force winds expected sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday. ROADWAYS: No closures in effect at this time, but the potential is there.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 6/5/2020 @ 1:00 PM):

TROPICAL STORM WATCH (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS): in effect until further notice.

in effect until further notice. STORM SURGE WATCH: (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS): in effect until further notice.

in effect until further notice. FLASH FLOOD WATCH (for Louisiana coast) in effect through Tuesday morning, June 10.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.