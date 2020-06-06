Port Fourchon has entered Storm Phase V, or Storm in Port

The following statement is from the Greater Lafourche Port Commission:

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase V, which is Storm in Port. This means that a tropical storm or hurricane will make landfall within 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow as of 6:00 p.m.

Although LA 1 remains open at this time, expect road closure this evening as rising water levels are increasingly encroaching on low-lying areas below the Golden Meadow Lock. Drivers should be especially cautious when traveling on this roadway and remain alert to road conditions. Tropical force winds are beginning to be felt at Port Fourchon.

NOTE: Emergency services may not be readily available in areas under mandatory evacuation during extreme weather events. As during any emergency, dial 911.

After the storm has passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally heavier in some areas.

Rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally heavier in some areas. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Expected storm surge of 2-5 feet.

Expected storm surge of 2-5 feet. WINDS : Tropical storm force winds expected late tonight into tomorrow.

: Tropical storm force winds expected late tonight into tomorrow. ROADWAYS: No closures in effect at this time.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (National Weather Service updated 6/6/2020 @ 4:00 PM):

TROPICAL STORM WARNING (for Lafourche Parish) in effect until further notice.

in effect until further notice. STORM SURGE WATCH (for coastal areas of SE LA and MS) in effect until further notice.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use: http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.